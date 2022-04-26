J&K rushes to tackle electricity crunch as country battles worst power crisis

It is learnt that Power Development Department (PDD), Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is purchasing power from the energy exchange at Rs.12 per unit and supplying to the people at Rs. 3.5 per unit to ensure maximum supply during the scorching summer and auspicious hours of Ramadhan.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, March 2022 was the hottest March in India's 122 year old recorded weather history. Similarly, April is turning out to be the hottest April in the last 50 years.

All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) recently issued a statement saying that Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Jharkhand are among the states facing widespread power cuts due to coal scarcity.