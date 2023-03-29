J&K saw nearly 15% economic growth and record tourist visits last year: LG Sinha

Addressing a press conference on Budget 2023-24 in Jammu, Sinha said that along with economic growth, tax revenues had shown a growth of 31% during the last financial year.

Praising the improvement in law and order, Sinha said that this year highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. Most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K,” he said.