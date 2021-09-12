J&K schools allowed to resume limited in-person teaching for classes 10, 12

The decision was taken by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to review the overall COVID-19 situation in J&K.

While the SEC said there was a need to continue with the existing COVID-19 containment measures in the UT in view of the uneven trend in the daily reported cases, it permitted limited physical class work for 12th standard students not exceeding 50 % attendance on a given day for vaccinated staff and students.

However, the respective school administrations have been asked to obtain consent from parents and students willing to attend the classes. Besides, the school premises should be thoroughly sanitized while a proper screening of staff and students regarding vaccination should be done at the school gate, the SEC directed.

The schools have been asked not to allow such staff and students into the premises showing COVID-19 symptoms like coughing and fever and also ensure adherence to COVID-19 SOPs.

Likewise, a limited in-person teaching for class 10 students not exceeding 50% attendance has been permitted by the SEC subject to 100 percent COVID-19 testing through RAT or RT-PCR tests, parents' and students' consent, permission by the concerned Deputy Commissioner and strict compliance of the COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).

Coaching centres for civil services and NEET too have been permitted to conduct in- person classes for students subject to 100 percent vaccination of staff and students and strict adherence to COVID SOPs.

The J&K government has already permitted higher educational institutions to vaccination of staff and students and specific permission from the concerned Deputy Commissioner and strict adherence to COVID SOPs.

The government has also done away with weekend curfew, however the daily night curfew shall be in force even as there shall be no drop in the testing levels in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Besides, the mandatory COVID-19 testing at Lakhanpur entry has also been dispensed with for those having received both the vaccine doses.

The SEC has laid an emphasis on adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour saying it was critical in determining the need for additional restrictions.