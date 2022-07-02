J&K schools, colleges, hospitals to be named after those who laid lives for country’s integrity: LG Sinha

“We can’t forget the contribution of bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the integrity of the country and those who kept the national flag high in J&K. Schools, Colleges, Universities, Hospitals, and even bridges will be named after these great heroes as they deserve it,” LG Sinha said while speaking on the occasion of 32nd death anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Jabbar at Lar, Ganderbal, news agency KNO reported.

The LG said that in Ganderbal district, important buildings will be named after Sheikh Abdul Jabbar who "fell to the bullets of terrorists 32 years ago for his commitment towards country’s sovereignty, peace and prosperity in J&K". “He was a great son of soil whose patriotism can never be forgotten,” the LG said.