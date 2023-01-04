J&K SED to utilise teachers, students for e-governance literacy

Srinagar, Jan 4: With e-services for citizens remaining "underutilised", the J&K School Education Department (SED) has decided to rope in teachers and students to raise public awareness on e-governance initiatives.
In this regard, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued an official communication to all the Chief Education Officers and Principal District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to submit their action plan for executing the programme "on priority" basis.
The DSEK has stated that the J&K UT was leading the country in its digital initiatives and e-Governance measures noting that it stands the priority of the government that the benefits of this e-Governance reach all its citizens.
"The Government of J&K is offering a number of on-line services (e-services) for the benefit of its citizens. The citizen registration of availing these services is available on ttps://jk.gov.innkeservices/home," the communication reads.
The DSEK has said that these e-services remain underutilized because of the lack of know-how of the common citizens of its usage.
"Disseminating this Digital Literacy to the common man is the need of the hour and our foremost priority in the good interest of our society and country as a whole," it reads. The DSEK has stated that the School Education Department (SED) has worked out a mechanism wherein Chief Education Officers in collaboration with DIETs shall identify the Master Resource Persons among Teachers, Masters & Lecturers (already trained by SCERT).
"These Resource Persons should be well versed in delivering Digital Literacy skills to Principals and Headmasters of High and Higher Secondary Schools and School Nodal Officials for ICT who shall in turn train all their students in their schools," the communication reads.
"The students will in turn communicate it to their family members and Community members with the help of School Nodal Officials about the availing of these e-services offered by the Government of J&K," it reads.
The DSEK has said that the process will be supervised by the concerned CEO and Principal DIET.
"All the Chief Education Officers and Principal District Institute of Education and Training should treat the matter as urgent and submit their action plan for executing the programme," the DSEK said in its communication.