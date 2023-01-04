J&K SED to utilise teachers, students for e-governance literacy

In this regard, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued an official communication to all the Chief Education Officers and Principal District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) to submit their action plan for executing the programme "on priority" basis.

The DSEK has stated that the J&K UT was leading the country in its digital initiatives and e-Governance measures noting that it stands the priority of the government that the benefits of this e-Governance reach all its citizens.