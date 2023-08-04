J&K set to achieve ODF+ status by August 15: CS

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta impressed upon the officers of the Rural Development Department (RDD) to work in coordination with each other to realise the set targets of providing ‘Housing to All' and prevalence of ‘Zero Poverty' in J&K by the year 2024.

He was speaking in a meeting called to review the overall functioning of the RDD.

In his address, the chief secretary said that the accomplishment of goals like developing rural infrastructure and ensuring the sanitation of rural areas were the thrust areas of the department.