J&K set to witness significant improvement in health sector: RR Bhatnagar

He also said that the union territory is poised to witness the establishment of several medical colleges, a cancer hospital, and two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals. "Private medical institutions are also actively contributing to the development of the healthcare sector in J&K," he added.

Addressing the media, Bhatnagar, highlighted the initiatives being taken to bolster healthcare services in the region. He stated that the government's focus is on ensuring quality healthcare for the residents of J&K and providing specialized services in every sector.