J&K set to witness significant improvement in health sector: RR Bhatnagar

Srinagar, June 03: Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Saturday said that the Jammu and Kashmir is set to witness significant improvements in its healthcare sector as efforts are underway to enhance infrastructure and facilities.
He also said that the union territory is poised to witness the establishment of several medical colleges, a cancer hospital, and two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals. "Private medical institutions are also actively contributing to the development of the healthcare sector in J&K," he added.
Addressing the media, Bhatnagar, highlighted the initiatives being taken to bolster healthcare services in the region. He stated that the government's focus is on ensuring quality healthcare for the residents of J&K and providing specialized services in every sector.
He also said that the establishment of medical colleges, including the upcoming cancer hospital, is expected to strengthen the academic and healthcare infrastructure. "These medical colleges will not only contribute to medical education but also cater to the increasing demand for healthcare professionals in the UT," he added.
He expressed optimism about the future of healthcare in J&K, stating that more hospitals are in the pipeline, with plans to establish specialized services in various sectors. "These endeavors aim to ensure that the residents of J&K have access to comprehensive healthcare facilities that meet international standards," he said. (KNS)