J&K, Sikkim sign agreement for exchange of knowledge on saffron, other temperate crops

Sikkim being the first organic state in India has the expertise on organic production technologies and certification. The collaboration will immensely help J&K to provide solutions and policy prescription for the organic farmers in the UT, said the Lt Governor. He said that the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and technical interventions will go a long way in promoting Social & Ecological Sustainability and Economic Sustainability in Agriculture, Horticulture and allied sectors.



On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the efforts of the UT Government to bring Agricultural reforms and provide maximum benefits to the farming community. Outlining the focus of the UT government on agriculture sector during the last two years, he said that government support and credit facilities have been significantly enhanced and special attention is being paid to improve the productivity of small and marginal farmers, as also of Kandi areas of Jammu Division.



Agriculture Universities in the UT are playing a major role in promoting reforms and supporting diversification in the field of agriculture and horticulture, providing solutions, extending hand holding to the farmers to meet the future requirements, the Lt Governor observed. Underscoring that Agriculture is the mainstay of J&K’s economy and 70% of the population is dependent on it, the Lt Governor said, in this year’s budget, an amount of Rs 2835 crore has been allocated for agriculture and Rs 646 crore for horticulture sector, besides for the development of dairy and sheep sector, Rs 392 crore has been allocated separately so that positive changes can be made in the lives of the farmers and progress of villages can be given a new direction altogether.