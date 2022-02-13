J&K special status revocation only complicated issue, dialogue with Pak necessary: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba also alleged that the BJP was using the delimitation exercise to turn the Jammu and Kashmir issue into a religious one.

Addressing a press conference after the party’s political affairs committee meeting, Mehbooba said the situation in the union territory was “getting worse or was made worse” day-by-day and people were facing several difficulties since August 5, 2019, the day the Centre revoked Article 370.

“Attempts are being made to trample the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the guarantee provided by the Constitution of India. The Delimitation Commission’s report is part of that and nothing new. It is also an attempt to weaken the people,” she said.

Seeking a dialogue with Pakistan to “resolve the issue”, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said she would be labelled an anti-national, “Because whoever speaks against the BJP or its agenda or even (Nathuram) Godse, will be labelled anti-India.”

“But I will still say the Jammu and Kashmir issue is a political one and it has not gone away by revoking (Article) 370, but has been complicated further. The Government of India will have to talk to its neighbour Pakistan today or tomorrow or some other day to resolve the issue of and to stop the bloodshed,” she said.

However, she said, “The more violence or bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir, the more it benefits the BJP.”

To a question that the Centre has categorically denied talking to Pakistan about Jammu and Kashmir and instead wants to talk about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba said, “First, they should talk about China making inroads to Ladakh day-by-day.”