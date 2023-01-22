J&K Students Association condoles demise

In a condolence message, National Convenor of Association Nasir Khuehami expressed his deepest sympathies with Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar and other members of the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. He beseeched for grant courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss at this juncture. "A great asset to the community and the society, she was held in high esteem by virtue of her empathetic love and service which her children represent with due sincerity. She remained committed to values and had an unwavering faith in the Almighty despite the extreme difficulties she endured in her life. She will live in the hearts of people forever. She was lady of honesty and integrity”, he said.