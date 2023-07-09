'J&K Students Association delegation raises issues of students with LG Manoj Sinha'

Srinagar, July 09: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association delegation on Saturday called on J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Rajbhavan in Srinagar and apprised him about various issues of students in the Union Territory. The delegation, led by Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the Association, presented a memorandum outlining various demands related to the welfare of students in J&K including delayed exams and delayed results, revamping and upgradation of Bandipora Sports stadium, football ground for Pulwama district, a statement said. The other main demands that, delegation put forward include PMSS issue, & ensuring safety of Kashmiri students outside Union Territory and other important issues.

The statement informed that National convener of association Nasir Khuehami said: "We brought the issue of Delayed exams and delayed results in Kashmir University needs to be resolved on merit as students are suffering very badly. The other main demands put forward by the delegation include favouritism and nepotism prevalent in Kashmir university. Replying to it Lieutenant Governor assured that, it will be uprooted soon. Khuehami brought long pending demand of students of Bandipora to establish a Women’s Degree College there in his notice. Female students of Bandipora have to either go for Srinagar or Baramulla for further studies as result of which large number of students give up their studies after passing their 12th class.

He also apprised Lieutenant Governor about introducing career counseling programs through Higher education department, School education department and mission youth. Delegation also raised concerns about the lack of hostel facilities for the MBBS 2022 batch at GMC Srinagar, requesting the provision of suitable accommodation to alleviate the financial burden on these students. Delegation highlighted the shortage of teaching staff in varios departments of kashmir university and central university of kashmir, urging the creation of new teaching posts to improve the quality of education.

In the realm of school education, the delegation called for the de-freezing of the recruitment process in the school education department to address the numerous vacancies of lectures in government higher secondary schools. Association proposed the introduction of a minimum service bond of 5 years for PG Resident students to serve in the Union Territory of J&K after completing their residency from UT- based medical colleges.

Khuehami also drew attention to the inadequate facilitates in nursing colleges in J&K, particularly in jammu division. He highlighted the lack of faculty and non-compliance with the regulations set bt the Indian Nursing Council. He also suggested hiring technically skilled and knowledgeable professionals instead of retired engineers for government positions.