'J&K Students Association delegation raises issues of students with LG Manoj Sinha'

Srinagar, July 09: Jammu and Kashmir Students Association delegation on Saturday called on J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Rajbhavan in Srinagar and apprised him about various issues of students in the Union Territory. The delegation, led by Nasir Khuehami, the National Convenor of the Association, presented a memorandum outlining various demands related to the welfare of students in J&K including delayed exams and delayed results, revamping and upgradation of Bandipora Sports stadium, football ground for Pulwama district, a statement said. The other main demands that, delegation put forward include PMSS issue, & ensuring safety of Kashmiri students outside Union Territory and other important issues.
The statement informed that National convener of association Nasir Khuehami said: "We brought the issue of Delayed exams and delayed results in Kashmir University needs to be resolved on merit as students are suffering very badly. The other main demands put forward by the delegation include favouritism and nepotism prevalent in Kashmir university. Replying to it Lieutenant Governor assured that, it will be uprooted soon. Khuehami brought long pending demand of students of Bandipora to establish a Women’s Degree College there in his notice. Female students of Bandipora have to either go for Srinagar or Baramulla for further studies as result of which large number of students give up their studies after passing their 12th class.
He also apprised Lieutenant Governor about introducing career counseling programs through Higher education department, School education department and mission youth. Delegation also raised concerns about the lack of hostel facilities for the MBBS 2022 batch at GMC Srinagar, requesting the provision of suitable accommodation to alleviate the financial burden on these students. Delegation highlighted the shortage of teaching staff in varios departments of kashmir university and central university of kashmir, urging the creation of new teaching posts to improve the quality of education.
In the realm of school education, the delegation called for the de-freezing of the recruitment process in the school education department to address the numerous vacancies of lectures in government higher secondary schools. Association proposed the introduction of a minimum service bond of 5 years for PG Resident students to serve in the Union Territory of J&K after completing their residency from UT- based medical colleges.
Khuehami also drew attention to the inadequate facilitates in nursing colleges in J&K, particularly in jammu division. He highlighted the lack of faculty and non-compliance with the regulations set bt the Indian Nursing Council. He also suggested hiring technically skilled and knowledgeable professionals instead of retired engineers for government positions.
He urged Lieutenant Governor to actively engage with G20 countries for special scholarships for Kashmiri students. Kashmiri students have long encountered difficulties in obtaining study visas and securing admissions in foreign universities, hindering their potential for personal and professional growth. By advocating for special scholarships, the Government can pave the way for Kashmiri students to access quality education and gain exposure to global perspectives. Such initiatives will not only enhance the academic prospects of Kashmiri youth but also equip them to make meaningful contributions on an international scale, fostering greater cultural understanding and collaboration. Delegation requested Lieutenant Governor for fast-track recruitment process so that students appearing for different competitive examinations don’t suffer.
Delegation also raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the Sports stadium in Bandipora. The District Commissioner of Bandipora, assured the people that immediate measures would be taken to address the failing infrastructure and poor conditions of the stadium. However, despite the assurances and promises, the condition of the Bandipora Sports Stadium has worsened over time. The lack of attention and maintenance has resulted in dilapidation, rendering the facility almost unusable. He requested Lieutenant Governor for personal intervention and urgent action to address this matter & direct the relevant authorities to allocate the necessary resources for the upgradation and revamping of the Bandipora Sports Stadium.
He requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the safety concerns of Kashmiri students studying outside of Jammu and Kashmir. He suggested organizing frequent interaction programs with J&K students to create a sense of security and reassure them that they are safe outside of Jammu and Kashmir. This would enable students and their parents to easily contact the authorities whenever they feel insecure, providing them with a sense of ease and security.
"Responding to the requests of association on the Occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave patient hearing to the problems and assured that all possible steps are being taken for them and would be looked into and addressed on merit. While interacting with the delegation of J&K Students Association, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the UT Government is making dedicated efforts to ensure access to quality education for all, " the statement by association said.