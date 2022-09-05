J&K Students Association demands supplementary exam for 5th sem CUS students

Srinagar Sept 5: J&K students Association on Monday requested Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Cluster University Srinagar Vice chancellor Prof Qayyum Husain to conduct supplementary examination of 5th semester for those students who missed it due to COVID-19 pandemic, which was held February march this year.
In a Statement National General Secretary of Association Danish Lone requested authorities to consider this request on humanitarian grounds, keeping in view the precious career of students and the hardships and difficulties students had to undergo because of outbreak of lethal covid-19 pandemic.
He requested lieutenant Governor and Vice Chancellor Cluster University to conduct supplementary examination of 5th semester for students of cluster University who missed it earlier this year. Due lethal pandemic many students have missed 5th semester paper(one each subject of every student), he said. The students who missed 5th semester papers have appeared in entrance examination across different universities throughout the country and many had made it to selection list, but due to pending examination of the 5th semester they are will not be able to join the universities and left them anxious and worried, he added.
Faisal Bilal, J&K Union Territory head of Association said that, since the university follows semester scheme, where the exam is conducted once in six month. However varsity should consider request of conducting examination of 5th semester like previous year to save the precious time of students who have made it to the list otherwise they will loose their precious academic year and further delay will affect future studies and career prospects of students, he said. He urged the authorities to conduct their examination on Fast-track basis so that they can continue their education, he added futher.