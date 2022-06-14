J&K Students Association thanks PM, LG for airlifting injured Kashmiri student from Bangladesh

Srinagar: J&K Students Association here today thanked Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, for airlifting a Kashmiri student, who met with a car accident in Dhaka Bangladesh, to Delhi.
In a statement National Secretary of the Association Davood Ahmad thanked Prime Minister for his personal intervention in airlifting the student from the Bangladeshi capital.
He said, “we extend our gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha for saving precious life of Shoaib Lone, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, pursuing MBBS at Barind Medical College in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who met an accident there.”
Shoaib has been brought to India by an air ambulance on Monday and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi. “All this has been possible because of their personal intervention.”
His family was in great stress and difficulty after the accident occurred. His family was facing an ordeal, because of the difficulties in travelling to the neighbouring country due to issues “such as visa, passport etc.” Airlifting him to the national capital has brought his family a sigh of relief. He thanked Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha for extending a helping hand and facilitating the return of injured student back to national capital. The Government immediately intervened in it and resolved the matter at the earliest possible time, added Davood.
He said that government has promised to bear expenses of his treatment. He has been brought to India by an air Ambulance and admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi.