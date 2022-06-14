J&K Students Association thanks PM, LG for airlifting injured Kashmiri student from Bangladesh

His family was in great stress and difficulty after the accident occurred. His family was facing an ordeal, because of the difficulties in travelling to the neighbouring country due to issues “such as visa, passport etc.” Airlifting him to the national capital has brought his family a sigh of relief. He thanked Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha for extending a helping hand and facilitating the return of injured student back to national capital. The Government immediately intervened in it and resolved the matter at the earliest possible time, added Davood.

He said that government has promised to bear expenses of his treatment. He has been brought to India by an air Ambulance and admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi.