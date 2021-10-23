J&K students of Aryans to display projects

Srinagar, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir students of Aryans Group of Colleges will display projects during innovative idea awards here today and tomorrow .
According to a press note, the innovative idea awards event- “Empowering Youth: Empowering JK” will be organized in Srinagar by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh. The innovative projects would be displayed by Aryans students.
During this event, the selected students with best idea will be honoured. “The event would be graced by Dr M.P Poonia, Vice Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education, New Delhi and Padam Shree Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Wrestler. Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group would preside over the event,” the press note said.
Dr. Kataria while giving more information said that over 30 applications for innovative idea have been received and around six projects are shortlisted by the evaluation Committee.
These projects including Seabin, Snow Melting Road, Solar balloon, Solar Dryer, Pavegen, Traffic Management Application etc can also be a solution towards environmental sustainability and point of attraction for tourist all around the world.
Kataria added that Aryans Group feels proud of their J&K students as they are carrying forward the legacy of their seniors in the field of innovations. The students include Sameer Ahmed, Bisma Amin,Umer Nazir,Mudasir Ahmed Reshi, Anees Mushtaq, Dawood, Momin Bashir, Manzoor Ahmed, Aquid Ahmed Bhat, Bisma Bashir, Rahul Khanjuria, Shaib Manzoor, Tasaduq Tehseen, Ishat UI Islam, Naseer Ahmad Wani, Rafia, Kamran Nazi, Masarat Jan, Benit UI Islam, Suhail Rather, Haris Maqbool, Rumaisa Ashraf, Hashim Aslam, Aqib Lateef Channa, Muneeba, Majid, Tehseena, Maroof Hamid, Shaib Manzoor,Karan,Sahni,sonali Kapoor,Sahil,Ishat Ul Islam, Mohammad Arif. They have worked on the innovative ideas under the guidance of Aryans Faculty members including Er. Jehangir Rashid,Er. Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Er. Shahid Lone etc.
“Aryans has emerged as a popular destination for the J&K students. Over 2000 J&K students from various parts of Kashmir are studying in Aryans in various courses including B.Tech, Leet, LL.B, BA-LLB, MBA, BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc (Agri), B. Sc. Nursing, GNM, ANM, Paramedical, B.Ed, MA(Edu), B. Pharmacy, D. Pharmacy, Polytechnic Diploma etc,” he added.