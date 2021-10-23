J&K students of Aryans to display projects

Srinagar, Oct 22: Jammu and Kashmir students of Aryans Group of Colleges will display projects during innovative idea awards here today and tomorrow .

According to a press note, the innovative idea awards event- “Empowering Youth: Empowering JK” will be organized in Srinagar by Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh. The innovative projects would be displayed by Aryans students.