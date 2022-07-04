JK students shine in Aryans nursing results

Srinagar: Students of Aryans Institute of Nursing (AIN), Rajpura, Near Chandigarh, brought laurels with their excellent performance in the final examinations.

In General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) 3rd Year Urvasi Rana (Haryana) bagged 1st position by securing 66.7%, Sahil Sharma (Jammu) bagged 2nd position by securing 66.05% and Yaning Mara (Arunachal Pradesh) bagged 3rd position by securing 64.88% in the 3rd year final exams conducted by Punjab Nursing Registration Council (PNRC), Mohali.