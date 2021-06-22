J&K: Three HUDD officers suspended in corruption case

Jammu: Pending an inquiry, Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended three senior officers of Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) who were booked by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a case in 2015, an official order said on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary, HUDD Dheeraj Gupta ordered the suspension of incharge town planner, HUDD Hamid Ahmad Wani, incharge senior town planning, Srinagar Development Authority Farzana Naqashbandi and Executive Engineer, J&K Lakes Waterways Development Authority, Feroz Ahmad Mir.

The officers were suspended after a corruption case was registered against them in 2015 by the Vigilance of Kashmir, which was later renamed as ACB.