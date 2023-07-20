J&K to achieve ‘zero poverty, housing for all’ by 2024: Chief Secretary

Srinagar, July 20: J&K Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday said that J&K is well on track to achieve the milestones of ‘Zero Poverty' and ‘Housing for All’ by the year 2024.

Mehta was speaking on the concluding day of a workshop organised by the J&K Planning, Development & Monitoring Department for administration. He spoke about the theme of ‘Systems, Processes & Use of Technology for SDG Implementation’. The function was also attended by Anurag Goel, Former Secretary, Corporate Affairs, GoI and SDG Advisor, UNDP; various Administrative Secretaries and other UNDP Experts.

In his address, the Chief Secretary made out that the accomplishment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a global framework for making the required all-round progress. He stated that as discussed the process of budgeting in line with the SDGs has proved beneficial for many of the States/UTs here and J&K too is alive to this practice for achieving the desired goals.

He recalled that the UT intends to cover about 1.9 lakh houses under PMAY and these are enough to saturate the housing needs of all the houseless persons. He stated that J&K has moved towards top ranking States /UTs in Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen and each of its villages is ODF+ now but lot more needs to accomplished to reach the desired outcome and move to model category.

He also said that in many of the parameters the UT is well ahead of the National average and in future is going to be one among the model States/UTs in the country. He emphasized on enhancing the capacity of individuals and institutions so that they are able to reorient their thinking to meet SDG targets.