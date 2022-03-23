J&K to be power surplus in next four years: LG Manoj Sinha

The LG said that a new transmission line is coming up between Ladakh and Punjab connecting through J&K after which there will be no dearth of electricity in the UT.

"A crucial transmission line has been sanctioned by the government of India that will come from Ladakh and reach Kashmir, Jammu and then Punjab. This project stands approved and once the project will be finalised, there will be no dearth of Power in JK," the LG said.