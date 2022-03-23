J&K to be power surplus in next four years: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Mar 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the UT "will be power surplus and every house will get quality and reliable power in the next four years".
The LG said that a new transmission line is coming up between Ladakh and Punjab connecting through J&K after which there will be no dearth of electricity in the UT.
"A crucial transmission line has been sanctioned by the government of India that will come from Ladakh and reach Kashmir, Jammu and then Punjab. This project stands approved and once the project will be finalised, there will be no dearth of Power in JK," the LG said.
He was addressing a function at Mirbazar, Anantnag in south Kashmir where he inaugurated a power grid substation as per news agency KNO. Sinha said that Power department has completed the project within a record time of six months.
"Since 1947 to 2020, J&K could generate only 3450 MWs of power and the same figure will be achieved in the next four years only," he said.
He asked the people to co-operate with the Power Department for installation of smart meters for uninterrupted power supply.
The LG said the Power Department was doing a "commendable job by completing all pending projects on fast track basis".