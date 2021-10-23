J&K to become 'giver' not 'taker' region of India: Amit Shah

"Before August 5, 2019, what did the 70 years of Independence give J&K -- 87 assembly, 6 Lok Sabha seats and three families.

"I do not need to name those families", Shah told a youth gathering in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon.

The Union Home Minister said that it was Narendra Modi who decided that while the Ayushman Bharat Yojana entitles the weaker sections of the society for Rs 5 lakh medical treatment in other parts of the country, this facility should be available to every citizen in J&K.

Shah said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that J&K should become a giver rather than a taker region of the country.