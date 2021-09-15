J&K to get 2 mega multipurpose parks at Waqf sites: Darakhshan

A statement of BJP issued here said that the Central Waqf Development Committee of MoMA held its review meeting at New Delhi in which the review of developmental projects and schemes of Central Waqf Council of MoMA was held.

The statement quoted Andrabi as saying that the committee approved a newly-incorporated country-wide park development project under which 70 mega multipurpose parks would be developed throughout India at prime Waqf sites with 100 percent central aid.

“The site-identification was also finalised during the meeting,” she said. About the decision regarding the park development in the first phase in J&K, Andrabi said that she held telephonic deliberations with the J&K Waqf Board CEO Mufti Muhammad Fariduddin during the meeting and communicated to him that two parks would be developed in J&K in the first phase - one in Jammu division and the other in Kashmir.

“This project will create or develop the much-needed park infrastructure at these important Waqf managed sites and shrine locations and add to the visitors’ attraction to these sites and help develop the sites as pilgrimage tourist destinations with proper attractive spaces,” she said. Andrabi said that the park development project includes site-beautification, designer terracing and development, waste-management, fencing and utility facilitation for the visitors keeping in view the land availability.