J&K to host maiden Maternal, Child Health Conclave

“The conclave is designed as a thought exchange platform to deliberate on challenges, opportunities and newer initiatives in Maternal and Child Health,” he maintained. He added that the conclave would bring together best of the minds in maternal and child health nationally and globally, to discuss the good and replicable practices at primary, secondary and tertiary care level for further improvement in maternal and child health indicators.

The conclave is going to witness the participation of experts and panellists from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW), Government of India, AIIMS, WHO, UNICEF, NIPI, FOGSI, Engender Health, UNDP, JSI leading Corporate Hospital Chains and NGOs across the country.Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is expected to grace the occasion with commencement of the inauguration of several completed works and projects which included inauguration of Maternal & Paediatric ICUs being established under Emergency COVID Response Package; certification of LaQshya Health facilities; laying foundation of MCH Hospital Lamberi, Rajouri through virtual mode besides awards to best performing districts on MCH parameters and Kayakalp Awards Felicitation Ceremony for the FY 2021-22.