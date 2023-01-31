J&K to revive wool sector

The UT administration has already approved plans and revolving funds for revival of the sector in J&K, Dulloo said. He said that the administration seeks support in wool collection, procurement, marketing and human resource development.



The meeting also had discussion on felt and fur production. Dulloo said that the infrastructure for establishing the necessary setup is already in place. He suggested setting up of Common Incubation Centers to provide training to individuals in the sector besides establishing Common Facility Centers.