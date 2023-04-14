J&K to witness 5 day wet spell from Sunday

“From April 20-21st generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms and lightning is expected at a few places,” MeT officials said adding that from April 22-26, the weather is likely to be mainly dry weather.

MeT officials here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital. Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of 6.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir. Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place. Ski- resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of 5.4°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal at the skiing resort.