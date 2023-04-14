J&K to witness 5 day wet spell from Sunday

Srinagar, Apr 14: While minimum temperatures across Kashmir recorded further rise on Friday, Meteorological Department has predicted wet weather from Sunday across the Union Territory.
MeT officials said that mainly dry weather was expected to continue in next 24 hours. “ From April 16-17, there will be generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorm and lightning with occasional moderate intensity rains for short period at scattered to fairly widespread places of Kashmir and a few places of Jammu division,” officials said. They added that from April 18-19 the weather is likely to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches)/thunderstorm/lightning at fairly widespread places of Kashmir division and few places of Jammu division.
“From April 20-21st generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms and lightning is expected at a few places,” MeT officials said adding that from April 22-26, the weather is likely to be mainly dry weather.
MeT officials here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the summer capital. Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of 6.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir. Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the place. Ski- resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla recorded a low of 5.4°C against 4.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C above normal at the skiing resort.
In Kupwara town, they said, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir area. They said Jammu recorded a low of 20.3°C against 18.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital.