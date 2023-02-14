J&K tops with 76 medals as Khelo India winter games conclude at Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Feb 14: J&K topped the 3rd edition of Khelo India winter games which concluded today at Gulmarg with a grand function attended by over two thousand participants including players, tourists and officials of different departments.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik, was the chief guest on the occasion of the concluding ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Nisith Pramanik remarked that the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games held at Gulmarg was a major event compared to the previous events. He said that the next event would be even bigger event which would be compared with other international events.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the developing sports infrastructure in J&K which helps youth to excel in different sports.

Union Minister said that players such as Sarfaraz Ahmad and Arif Khan who played in the winter Olympics made our nation proud.

“In the last two years the government developed Indoor Stadium in every district of Jammu and Kashmir besides play grounds in every panchayat, " he said and underlined that J&K has transitioned into a new era of prosperity.