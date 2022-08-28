J&K touched new heights in development, good governance: MoS Meghwal

Anantnag: The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal today said that from last three years, the mantra of development and good governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached new heights in Jammu and Kashmir which is evident at the ground level with the total implementation of all the Central Government Schemes.

The Minister said this while interacting with the media during a press briefing held at Dak Bungalow, Anantnag.

While addressing media here, Meghwal said that the development and peace in J&K is touching new heights that is evident from this year’s record number of the arrival of tourists.

The tourist destinations are to be explored and developed so as to attract tourists not only from the country but around the world, the Minister added.