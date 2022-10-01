J&K Traffic Police disputes 'misleading' report over alleged halting of fruit trucks on highway

The article said that the fruit trucks were being stopped for 2-3 days so that the growers are compelled to sell them off to the cold storage owners instead of taking the produce to the open market.

Terming the report as "unfounded, misleading and mischievous", J&K Traffic Police said in a statement, "As per the data collected by NHAI at the Quazigund toll

plaza, between 01-09-2022 and 30-09-2022, 51,306 trucks including 33,105 apple

carrying trucks moved from Quazigund to other parts of the country via NH 44.