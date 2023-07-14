J&K undergoing rapid transformation: LG
Srinagar, July 14: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that J&K was undergoing rapid transformation and stood tall on development parameters.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the valedictory function of a multimedia exhibition organised by Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School Srinagar, the LG in his address said J&K was witnessing rapid transformation under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“J&K stands proudly on development parameters tall and full of self-confidence. Benefits of development are reaching to all sections of the society and they are fully participating in the progress of the nation,” he said.
The LG shared India’s unprecedented growth journey and appreciated the endeavour of the CBC for organising the five-day long exhibition highlighting the “nine years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan”.
“In the past nine years under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has transformed into an economic powerhouse and a model of inclusive development for the world,” he said.
Sinha said that nine years had been dedicated to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development to create equity and opportunity for all the citizens.
“The country is witnessing fastest development of infrastructure, empowerment of marginalised, and emergence of a self-reliant and aspirational society,” he said.
The LG said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had emerged as a key driver of global growth and the countries from both north and south were looking at India with admiration and hope.
“India has not only regained the past glory but it is also offering new hope, new aspiration to the world,” he said.
Sinha said that the empowerment of all sections of the society and new revolutions in every sector reflects golden period of country’s growth and prosperity of the people.
"The strength of youth, women, and farmers and aspiration of the society are taking J&K to new heights. Together, we have to create viksit J&K in Amrit Kaal and it should be our collective responsibility to ensure every city and village aims higher and realises their aspirations,” he said. “Women and youth are the architects of J&K's strong and glorious future. The recent reforms and initiatives have brought new momentum to schemes aimed at their empowerment and abundant opportunities for entrepreneurship for a new socio-economic revolution.”
The LG said that the revolutionary National Education Policy, under the guidance of PM Modi had the potential to change the future of the country.
He also shared the progress achieved in various sectors and the saturation of centrally sponsored and J&K sector schemes.
“Due to the strenuous efforts of PM Modi, we will be able to achieve success in providing tap water to every household under ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal; by the end of this financial year,” Sinha said.
On the occasion, he also visited the stalls installed by various departments highlighting the numerous initiatives and welfare programmes of the government.
Additional Director General PIB, Chandigarh, Rajinder Choudhry was also present on the occasion.