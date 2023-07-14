J&K undergoing rapid transformation: LG

Sinha said that nine years had been dedicated to inclusive, progressive, and sustainable development to create equity and opportunity for all the citizens.

“The country is witnessing fastest development of infrastructure, empowerment of marginalised, and emergence of a self-reliant and aspirational society,” he said.

The LG said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India had emerged as a key driver of global growth and the countries from both north and south were looking at India with admiration and hope.

“India has not only regained the past glory but it is also offering new hope, new aspiration to the world,” he said.