J&K: University professors to retire at 65 but with a rider

As per an official document, the decision to enhance the retirement age of the University professors, with a rider, has been taken by the administrative Council under the Chairmanship of J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha.

However, the government has been constituted a committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta to examine each case separately and take a decision regarding enhancement of age on case to case basis.

In this regard, a communication assessed by Greater Kashmir, has been sent to Registrar Jammu University by the Higher Education Department (HED) for information about the government decision.

As per the Government order, the performance of University Professors shall be reviewed and evaluated on basis of different parameters before attaining the age of 62 years.

"The committee will assess the overall performance of the Professor besides evaluating his/her physical and mental health suitable for teaching and research assignments in the university," the government order reads.

Also the committee will evaluate the general conduct and behaviour including integrity, conduct standards as per Civil Service Regulations of J&K government.

"The committee will also evaluate the professors on basis of their teaching contribution which will be done on the basis of student feedback and new pedagogical approaches adopted in the teaching," the official document reads.