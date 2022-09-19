J&K Waqf Board bans ‘DASTAAR BANDI’ of politicians at mosques, shrines

However, the ‘dastaar bandi’ of people for religious achievements will be allowed with prior permission from the board.

“Whereas, J&K Waqf Board directly manages the affairs of major Shrines and Mosques across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as per the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995 (as amended in

2013), and thousands of

Ziyarats/Masjids/ Khanqahs/Darul Ulooms/ Graveyards, governed by the provisions of the Waqf Act, are yet to be directly administered by the J&K Wagf Board,” read an order, issued by the board.