J&K Waqf Board chairperson, members call on LG

Jammu, Mar 16: Newly-appointed chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi Wednesday called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Andrabi was accompanied by the new Waqf members Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Muhammad Hussain, Sohail Kazmi, and Nawab Din.
The LG congratulated Andrabi for her new assignment and extended his good wishes to the new board members for their five-year term of managing the Waqf in J&K.
Interacting with the delegation of the J&K Waqf Board, the LG said that J&K was witnessing rapid development and growth under unprecedented reforms and a new vision. He impressed upon them to work with dedication and right earnestness, and contribute to taking J&K to new heights of socio-economic development.