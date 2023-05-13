J&K Waqf Board orders inquiry into ‘embezzlement’ of donations at Kangan shrine

According to an order, the Waqf board has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to conduct an audit of donations from the year 2000 onwards, reported news agency KNO.

The committee has been asked to investigate the allegations of embezzlement of donations and properties at Ziyarat Shareef Rayil Gund.

The inquiry team comprises of Nazir Ahmad Wani (supervisor), Manzoor Ahmad Shah, and Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh.

As per the order, the committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days.