J&K Waqf Board to introduce online system for donations

Srinagar, May 7: Chairperson Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi on Saturday said that the board has decided to introduce online system for donations.
Darakhshan while talking to reporters as per news agency KNO also said the Waqf would soon construct a cancer hospital in Jammu and Kashmir.
"The donations are part of 'Baitulmaal'. We won't allow any disloyalty with the donations by people,” she said.
She said that Waqf will soon start online system for donations and the deliberations with J&K Bank over the issue are going on.
She further added that a cancer hospital will also come up in Jammu and Kashmir soon, saying that the income will be generated from the assets for the purpose.