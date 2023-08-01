J&K witnessed 280 terrorism-related incidents in 3 years: MHA

The Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Nityanand Rai stated this in a written reply while replying to the queries raised by Member of Parliament Gajanan Kirtikar.

Kirtikar had sought the details about the incidents of terrorist violence and infiltration in J&K.

He said that around 129 terrorist related incidents were witnessed in 2021 while 125 such incidents were witnessed in 2022, and 26 incidents were witnessed in 2023.