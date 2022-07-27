J&K Workers Party holds events to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas

Srinagar July 26: J&K Workers Party on Tuesday held meetings with the rural population in Kashmir to commemorate 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
As per a Workers Party spokesman, party President Mir Junaid narrated the stories of brave Army Jawan martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of our country.
"He narrated to the people in detail the horrors of Kabali Raid and explained what the sacrifices of our armed forces in Kargil Divas averted, " he said.
"The crowd was also extremely enthusiastic about volunteering for Har Ghar Tiranga initiative. Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the Aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. This is a sharp contrast from the time when citizens had a formal relationship with the Tri colour. Citizens are now taking the lead to have a personal bond with India’s flag as well as to develop a personal commitment to the Nation building".
Mir said Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is "realising the dream of Prime Minister and Home Minister of India to see a powerful united India".
"Pertinently, the citizens of J&K too are putting their efforts on ground to make
the event a grand success is J&K. The event is certainly imbibing and cultivating
the nationalistic and patriotic fervours among the youngsters, " he said.
Mir said that he had "not seen this level of nationalist enthusiastic fervour in Kashmir in decades". “As a person who works on ground, Pakistan’s agenda has been defeated. I can attest to it”. Mir also requested the religious heads of Kashmir to encourage people to participate in the event.