J&K Yateem Foundation gears up  volunteers for distress calls, emergency during inclement weather

Srinagar, Jan 30: J&K Yateem Foundation has directed its volunteers to remain ready to attend to any distress call or emergency in view of inclement weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir.
In view of inclement weather conditions with heavy snowfall across the Valley and some other areas in J&K, Chairman J&K Yateem Foundation Muhammad Rafiq Lone enjoined upon all the volunteers associated with the Foundation to remain ready and vigilant in their respective areas to attend to any emergency situation. He advised the volunteers to reach out to any person who needs any kind of help adding that all possible assistance and help should be ensured in a distressed situation.
Chairman asked all the volunteers to provide full cooperation to the local administration including Police for the help and relief of the distressed people. He appealed to the general public to help each other at their neighborhood levels and liaise with the Foundation volunteers for any possible assistance wherever needed.