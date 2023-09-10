J&K Yateem Foundation holds 3- day volunteers’ capacity building programme in Kulgam

The three day volunteers’ workshop is a part of JKYF’s continuing efforts to sensitise the volunteers on ground about various issues and challenges related to voluntary social service in Jammu & Kashmir.

Speakers and experts urged the volunteers to adopt innovative and modern methodologies in the field of social service to meet the latest challenges in the field.

Describing credibility, transparency, accountability, sincerity, wisdom and selflessness as the basic tenets to serve humanity, the speakers enjoined upon the volunteers to learn and equip themselves with the knowledge, methodologies and technologies to cope up with the emerging contemporary challenges, issues and problems in the social service sector.