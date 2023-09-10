J&K Yateem Foundation holds 3- day volunteers’ capacity building programme in Kulgam

Srinagar, Sep 10: In order to sensitise and inculcate understanding about basic tenets of social service and build comprehensive capacity among volunteers, the J&K Yateem Foundation conducted a three day capacity Building Programme at its orphanage in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The theme of the programme was “Social Service: Credibility, Transparency and Accountability”.
The three day volunteers’ workshop is a part of JKYF’s continuing efforts to sensitise the volunteers on ground about various issues and challenges related to voluntary social service in Jammu & Kashmir.
Speakers and experts urged the volunteers to adopt innovative and modern methodologies in the field of social service to meet the latest challenges in the field.
Describing credibility, transparency, accountability, sincerity, wisdom and selflessness as the basic tenets to serve humanity, the speakers enjoined upon the volunteers to learn and equip themselves with the knowledge, methodologies and technologies to cope up with the emerging contemporary challenges, issues and problems in the social service sector.
Addressing the gathering of about 150 senior volunteers from various parts of J&K including far flung and hilly districts like Poonch and Rajouri besides Doda, the speakers appreciated the sincere spirit of volunteers to expend time, energy and own resources to join heads and hands for creating enabling environment for ensuring tangible socio economic development of economically weaker sections.
Speakers urged the participants to be pro-active in building their capacities as volunteers to help poorest among the poor and needy in a coordinated and professional manner.
Noted columnist and author Dr Maroof Shah in his speech pointed out that Yateem Foundation should revisit its welfare policies to take on the emerging challenges. He advocated new rehabilitation models to make the deserving persons self-reliant. He enjoined upon JKYF to establish micro business units for the widows and destitute.
Joint Director Central Bureau of Communications (CBC), J&K and Ladakh Ghulam Abbas (IIS) called for sincerity, honesty, truthfulness and uprightness among volunteers. While speaking on the theme “Social Service and Our Responsibilities”, he urged the volunteers to guide disadvantaged sections of the society to take full advantage of Govt welfare schemes. He commended the role of J&K Yateem Foundation for its relentless efforts to imbibe professional traits among the volunteers.
A panel discussion on the theme “Role Of NGOs to counter social evils” was held during the programme. The panelists Dr Maroof Shah, Prof Manzoor Rehman, Nissarul Haq, Javaid Jawad and Dr Tariq Ahmad Malik participated in the discussion.They answered the questions put forth by the audience. Mohammad Amin Bhat moderated the discussion.
Ex Income Tax Officer Shabir Ahmad Handoo gave a detailed account of ways and means for Zakat collection and the methodology to spend it for better results. He asserted that a Special Zakat Fund should be raised to help out the individuals trapped in the debt.