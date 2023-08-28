J&K Yateem Foundation organises drug awareness programme in Kupwara

Srinagar, Aug 28: J&K Yateem Foundation in collaborating with Government Degree college Kupwara organised a seminar at Degree College Kupwara on "social evils and our responsibilities".
In the seminar, several speakers shared their concerns about the growing issue of drug addiction among youngsters and appealed for concrete measures to control this menace. The speakers expressed their deep concern over the increasing number of young people falling prey to drug addiction, which can greatly harm their health and wellbeing.
They highlighted the importance of educating youngsters about the dangers of drug addiction and urged parents and teachers to take more responsibility in guiding the youth towards making better life choices.
Chief guest ADDC Kupwara Altaf Ahmad Khan called for greater efforts to curb drug trafficking and ensure that those responsible for supplying drugs are held accountable for their actions. They emphasised the need for collaboration between the government, NGOs, and civil society.