J&K Yateem Foundation unveils wall calendar 2024

Srinagar, Dec 25: As part of reaching out to the common masses with information and education related to the social service sector, J&K Yateem Foundation unveiled its bilingual annual wall calendar for the Year 2024 here today.

JKYF is a Society registered vide the registration number 3758-S of 2001 under Registrar of Societies, J&K and has been serving the poor and needy for the past over 24 years now.

In this connection, a solemn launching ceremony was organised at JKYF Central Office, Al Farooq Colony, Near Al Farooq Masjid, Jawahar Nagar in which a galaxy of eminent personalities, educationists, government officials and cross section of people participated with enthusiasm and sense of belonging for the social service cause.

Speaking on the occasion, former Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqui, stressed the need to inculcate sense of truthfulness, high moral character among scholars of Baitul Hilal besides exposing these children to value and skill based education system. He said children also need to be prepared for a new world in which a coding system “is in place now which is linked to Artificial intelligence, data processing and related tools. “ He enjoined upon the management of JKYF to blend religious education and the modern system of education that shall go a long way in bringing perceptible change for overall good in the society. He also focused on training children to learn modern technologies for a better future.

Former Director, Mission Advisor School Education Kashmir Muhammad Rafi while appreciating the spirit behind the sincere volunteerism of JKYF management and volunteers, stressed upon putting in place the institutional safeguards to protect the public institutions. He added that the tendency among some individuals to glorify their persona at the expense of public trust should be discouraged and dismantled at all levels. He said the sense of ego and personal interests are detrimental for the institutional structure. He called for putting in place checks and balances, a transparent and fair system without any personal interests and glorification.

Speakers highlighted the need to contribute in all forms for the welfare and rehabilitation of the poor, needy and destitute. They also urged the social service organisations to work efficiently, professionally, transparently and sincerely for taking forward the common humanitarian cause in line with modern requirements.

They also enjoined upon the JKYF volunteers to work towards tackling contemporary issues confronting the society by feeling the pulse of the time.

Speakers complimented J&K Yateem Foundation and the volunteers associated with it for doing commendable work for the welfare of the poor and the needy.

Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone while presenting the vote of thanks urged upon all the sections of the society to come forward and take active part to bring out the deserving people from the morass of ignorance, helplessness and hopelessness.

General Secretary MY Reshi, Secretary Finance M Ishaq Sheikh, CEC members, Permanent Accountability Commission (PAC) members Mohammad Ahsan Rather and Dr Tariq Ahmad Malik, district representatives and volunteers of JKYF from all districts of Kashmir region were also present on the occasion.

Baitul Hilal scholars welcomed all the guests with honour and respect.

The calendar is bilingual and runs in both English and Urdu and focuses on various social service messages on skill development of children, good deeds, charity and messages on common humanitarian cause.

The JKYF Calendar-2023 highlighted socio-economic, educational, ecological and environmental issues and other challenges confronting the poor, destitute and society as a whole.

The 12-month pages cover J&K government’s listed gazette and other holidays, besides plight of poor and needy and issues of responsibility of society to cater to all problems and challenging situations.

In addition, the calendar focuses on varied forms of charity, issue of poor people under debt of banks and money lenders, requirement of entrepreneurship and training skills among underprivileged children, women empowerment, and importance of rewards for leading virtuous and righteous life.

Besides the Islamic Calendar, ‘Meeqat e Salah’ and information about various important days observed nationally and internationally, are included in all the months of the year 2024.

The information about the world and international days recognised by UNO, is also available in the calendar.

The 2024 calendar contains information about bonafide and designated bank accounts of J&K Yateem Foundation.