J&K Yateem Trust holds annual conference

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir Yateem Trust commemorated its 50th annual conference on Sunday 31 July in the auditorium of its central Office Baran Pathar Haft Chinar Opposite Iqbal Park Srinagar.
Justice Bashir Ahmad Kirmani was the Chief Guest whereas Professor Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology and G R Sofi (Ex. Information Commissioner) were the guests of honour. The function was presided over by the patron of the trust Zahoor Ahmad Tak.
The function started at 11:00 am with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by Naat in a melodious voice by small girl from Gulshan e Banat Hostel (Girl’s Orphanage) under the care of J & K Yateem Trust.
The Tak Zainagiri Memorial Award in the field of academics was conferred upon Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo Vice Chancellor Islamic University Awantipora. In the field of social service, the Award was conferred posthumously upon Jenab Molvi Saifullah Qadri Ex Trustee J & K Yateem Trust.
Mehraj ud din Zargar, Trustee JKYT, presented the 50th annual report for the year 2021-22. He gave a brief account of the activities performed by the Trust during the year.
Gifts were also given to 36 children under care of the Trust in its 12 orphanages who were distinctive in academic performance, discipline and cleanliness.
In his impressive speech Justice Kirmani paid rich tributes to the founder patron of the Trust, Late Abdul Khaliq Tak Zainagiri. Justice Kirmani lauded the role of the Trust for reaching out to the orphans, widows, destitute and needy ones and rendering moral and financial support to them.
Wishing prosperity and progress to the Trust, he reaffirmed his readiness to provide his full support to the Trust as and when needed. Professor Shakil and G R Sofi also spoke on the occasion and lauded the role of J & K Yateem Trust and its founder.
In his presidential address, Z A Tak patron (Chief Executive) of the Trust presented a vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, awardees and other participants.
Taking quotes from Holy Quran and Authentic Hadith, he appraised the necessity and importance of social service without which no salvation is possible. He impressed upon his fellow co-workers to strive hard to wipe the tears of the suffering people.
He yearned to display extreme humility while rendering social service and advised to desist from reacting to hurting behavior of envious people.
He praised the social activists, workers and volunteers for their untiring efforts without which the Trust could have not reached such heights.
He reassured to continue to render selfless social service to the suffering humanity by the Trust till the last breath of its trustees, volunteers and other workers.