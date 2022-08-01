J&K Yateem Trust holds annual conference

The Tak Zainagiri Memorial Award in the field of academics was conferred upon Prof. Shakeel Ahmad Romshoo Vice Chancellor Islamic University Awantipora. In the field of social service, the Award was conferred posthumously upon Jenab Molvi Saifullah Qadri Ex Trustee J & K Yateem Trust.

Mehraj ud din Zargar, Trustee JKYT, presented the 50th annual report for the year 2021-22. He gave a brief account of the activities performed by the Trust during the year.

Gifts were also given to 36 children under care of the Trust in its 12 orphanages who were distinctive in academic performance, discipline and cleanliness.

In his impressive speech Justice Kirmani paid rich tributes to the founder patron of the Trust, Late Abdul Khaliq Tak Zainagiri. Justice Kirmani lauded the role of the Trust for reaching out to the orphans, widows, destitute and needy ones and rendering moral and financial support to them.

Wishing prosperity and progress to the Trust, he reaffirmed his readiness to provide his full support to the Trust as and when needed. Professor Shakil and G R Sofi also spoke on the occasion and lauded the role of J & K Yateem Trust and its founder.