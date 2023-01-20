J&K youth need equal pportunities,peaceful environment: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar, Jan 20: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday said that J&K youth need equal opportunities and peaceful environment.
He congratulated the J&K students for qualifying Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) exams.
Pertinently, Public Service Commission has declared the final result of the Combined Competitive Examination for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) declaring 187 candidates as successful in the final test.
In his message, Bukhari said, “I am pleased to know that in the final test of JKAS 2021, as many as 187 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical exam. I extend my warmest congratulations to all of these young and bright students and wish them all the best in their future endeavors. I also want to congratulate Mega Gupta from Jammu who grabbed the first rank and topped the results.”
He also extended his greetings to the parents of the three siblings, including two sisters, from the Kahra Bhaleesa area of the Doda region for cracking the JKAS examination.
He said, “I have been informed that many successful candidates belong to the far-flung areas and from humble backgrounds. This is a glaring example of the fact that there is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir. Our youth only need proper platforms, equal opportunities, and a peaceful environment to express their aptitude.”