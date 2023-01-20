J&K youth need equal pportunities,peaceful environment: Altaf Bukhari

In his message, Bukhari said, “I am pleased to know that in the final test of JKAS 2021, as many as 187 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical exam. I extend my warmest congratulations to all of these young and bright students and wish them all the best in their future endeavors. I also want to congratulate Mega Gupta from Jammu who grabbed the first rank and topped the results.”

He also extended his greetings to the parents of the three siblings, including two sisters, from the Kahra Bhaleesa area of the Doda region for cracking the JKAS examination.