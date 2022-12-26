J&K youth will give up guns, stones to join IAS, IIT, under PM Modi’s leadership: Tarun Chugh

“Under able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the youth of J&K have pinned their hope on central government. The time is not far when J&K youth will become IAS, doctors, engineers, hoteliers, industrialists, traders etc. This is possible only in BJP government”, Tarun Chugh asserted.

He accused NC, PDP and Congress of luring youth towards stone pelting and violence and said, “Stones are meant for construction but not for violence and trouble. Those trying to place stones again in the hands of youngsters will not get succeed”, he said. Terming NC and PDP responsible for migration of Kashmiri Pandits, the BJP leader said “Late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was Home Minister while as Dr Farooq Abdullah was CM when migration of KPs took place but both leaders miserably failed to deliver on ground and stop migration of their own people. Everyone is questioning when they were at helm so why they failed to rein anti-national elements. These leaders casted evil eye on J&K and were concerned only for their profiteering”, Chugh said and added, “Pakistani slogans were reverberating in streets of Kashmir when KPs migrated but Abdullah and Mufti surrendered before anti-national elements and kept grave silence on the miseries of the hapless community”.