JKAACL celebrates Urs of Zainudin Wali

Anantnag, Apr 15: Coinciding with annual Urs celebration of Baba Zaniudin Wali (RA), a Sufi congregation was held at the shrine of revered saint here on Friday.
Devotees from across the periphery thronged the venue in large numbers where a naat and manqabat mehfil was organised.
The programme was jointly organised by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Wakf intezamia Ziayarat Ashmuqam in which naats were recited and manqabats sung by popular local voices of South Kashmir.
A Sufi naatiya mushaira was also organized as part of the event in which known poets of the area participated.
The programme was conducted and coordinated by Academy’s Assistant Editor, Dr. Gulzar Ahmad. Today’s Sufi programme was held under the Traditional and Cultural Festival scheme of the Government which is aimed at revival of age old Sufi and traditional cultures of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Sufi event was presided over by noted Kashmiri writer and academician, Ghulam Nabi Aatish, who presented an extension lecture on the occasion under the title “Zainudin Reshi–torch bearer of humanity and brotherhood”.