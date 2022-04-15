JKAACL celebrates Urs of Zainudin Wali

Devotees from across the periphery thronged the venue in large numbers where a naat and manqabat mehfil was organised.

The programme was jointly organised by J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Wakf intezamia Ziayarat Ashmuqam in which naats were recited and manqabats sung by popular local voices of South Kashmir.

A Sufi naatiya mushaira was also organized as part of the event in which known poets of the area participated.