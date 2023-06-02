JKAEA delegation meets CS, raises issues

Srinagar, June 2: A delegation of J&K Accounts Employees Association (JKAEA), Secretariat Unit Friday met Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at civil secretariat here during which they raised a number of issues being confronted by them.

A statement of JKAEA issued here said that the JKAEA delegation presented a copy of issues to the chief secretary detailing issues confronted by the Accounts Cadre at present.