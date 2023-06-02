JKAEA delegation meets CS, raises issues

Srinagar, June 2: A delegation of J&K Accounts Employees Association (JKAEA), Secretariat Unit Friday met Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at civil secretariat here during which they raised a number of issues being confronted by them.
A statement of JKAEA issued here said that the JKAEA delegation presented a copy of issues to the chief secretary detailing issues confronted by the Accounts Cadre at present.
The statement said that the delegation invited the attention of the chief secretary towards their promotion quota, disparity in career progression, and filling up of all vacancies so that adequate manpower of “audit and accounts staff” was made available in all the “departments and offices having huge financial transactions for ensuring 100 percent financial discipline”.
It said that the chief secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them that all the projected issues would be taken up with the concerned quarters for early resolution.
The statement said that the JKAEA delegation led by its president Ghulam Nabi Tantray included Sanjay Sadhu, Syed Naseem, M Yousuf Bhat, Shahnawaz Qadri, Sajad Ahmad Shah, and Manzoor Ahmad Wani.