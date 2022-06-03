JKAP president nominates 2 committees

Srinagar, June 3 : Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has nominated two committees —each for Kashmir and Jammu— comprising of JKAP senior leaders to address some party issues.
In his statement, the party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir has said that the president has nominated two teams comprising of senior leaders to ensure some specific party issues are addressed properly.
Mir said, “The committee for the Valley is comprised of Vice President Usman Majid, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, and Provincial President – Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Mir.”
He added, “The committee members for the Jammu region include Vice President Aijaz Khan, Vice President Ch. Zulfiqar Ali, General Secretary Vijay Bakaya, and Provincial President–Jammu Manjeet Sing.”
Both the committees ought to address the issues such as: To streamline and making suggestions for working of party units at the grass-root level; To screen the pending list of leaders and workers who want to join the Party; Preparation of electoral road map and a manifesto for the upcoming election; and to check out the strategy at grass root in order to address the day to day issues faces by the general public.