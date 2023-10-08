JKBOA Jammu unit condemns attack on branch manager

Srinagar, Oct 8: Jammu and Kashmir Bank Officers Association, Jammu Unit has condemned the attack on the Branch Manager and expressed solidarity with its members.
A statement issued here said that a meeting of JKBOA held today at its office at Talab Tillo, Jammu presided by Anil Sharma (President JKBOA, Jammu) and Sunil Bahu General Secretary in presence of Kapil Nanda, President AIJKBOF, which besides its office bearers was attended by officers from all the Zones of Jammu Division has strongly condemned the recent incident in which "one of its members, Branch Manager Doda Branch has been manhandled and threatened by one of the borrowers when he was requested to clear the over dues against his loan liabilities." "Such an incident is totally unacceptable and contrary to the principles of mutual respect, tolerance and civility that our association members hold. Members assembled there expressed their unwavering solidarity with Satpal Singh, Branch Manager Doda," the statement said.
It stated that the association is deeply concerned about the well-being of members and believes that while "our members take pride in serving the customers at the same time dignity of any of the members should not be compromised."
JKBOA Jammu expressed gratitude to the management of the bank which swiftly took cognisance of the matter and stood beside the officer.