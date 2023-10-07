JKBOSE again postpones class 10th private annual, biannual exam in J&K, Ladakh

As per the official document, the postponement comes as a result of unforeseen circumstances.

In an official communication released by the Joint Secretary Examination of JKBOSE, the concerned Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have been informed that the examination of subjects - Social Science and Vocational, about Secondary School Examination of Class 10th Session Annual Private and Biannual 2023, which were earlier rescheduled on October 7 and 19, 2023, in J&K and Ladakh, have now been once again postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

The official communication further noted that fresh examination dates would be notified separately in due course of time.