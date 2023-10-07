JKBOSE again postpones class 10th private annual, biannual exam in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) once again postponed the Class 10th private annual and biannual examinations of two subjects, which were initially scheduled for October 7 and 19, 2023, in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
As per the official document, the postponement comes as a result of unforeseen circumstances.
In an official communication released by the Joint Secretary Examination of JKBOSE, the concerned Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) have been informed that the examination of subjects - Social Science and Vocational, about Secondary School Examination of Class 10th Session Annual Private and Biannual 2023, which were earlier rescheduled on October 7 and 19, 2023, in J&K and Ladakh, have now been once again postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.
The official communication further noted that fresh examination dates would be notified separately in due course of time.
This means that students and educational institutions would have to wait for further instructions on when the postponed examinations would be held.
To ensure that the information regarding the postponement reaches all relevant authorities, the Joint Secretary Examination has urged the Senior Superintendent of Police Telecommunication Kashmir Division to disseminate wireless communication to all the police stations in Kashmir.
“It is requested to disseminate the specified information to all Station House Officers (SHOs) of Kashmir division not to issue any question papers of these specified subjects to any Examination Superintendent," it reads.
This repeated postponement of exams has raised concerns among the students and the parents as it has added to the uncertainty surrounding the examinees.
“The students were eagerly waiting to appear in these two subjects as the exam of two papers was already postponed in the past. Now, further postponement of exams has left the students disappointed," a parent said.
Joint Secretary Examination JKBOSE Lal Hussain told Greater Kashmir that the examination of two subjects was again postponed due to the non-availability of exam centres.
"We were facing a clash with some recruitment exams being conducted by the SSRB for which exam centres were designated in the same schools where we had to conduct our exam. So, we had to postpone the exams. Last time we also faced the same problem and we had to postpone our exam," he said. “We also want to finish the exams on time but we are facing problems as recruitment exams are also going on due to which our exam centres remain occupied."