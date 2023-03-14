JKBOSE Chairman pays surprise visit to 12th class examination centres in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 14: With the annual regular examination 2023 being conducted by the J&K Board across the UT of J&K (designated Soft Zone areas), 1,12,136 candidates are appearing in Class 12th exams at 1240 centers constituted for this purpose.
In order to take stock of the ongoing examination, the Chairman, JKBOSE Prof. (Dr.) Prikshat Manhas paid a surprise visit to the Examination Centres pertaining to Higher Secondary Part-II (12th Class) constituted at GGHSS Kandoli, Nagrota, GHSS Camp Jagti Nagrota and Brigadier KBM Public Higher Secondary, Gujjar Colony, Bypass.
Prof Manhas stressed upon the need to provide all the necessary facilities without fail. “The provisions of cleanliness and a conducive atmosphere to the students should be met at all costs,” he said.
The Chairman was accompanied by the Joint Secretary Exams Jammu Division Altaf Hussain and other BoSE officers/officials.