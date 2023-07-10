JKBOSE declares class 11th result; girls outshine boys

In total, 139431 students were enrolled for class 11th in the UTs of J&K, and Ladakh, out of which 73471 (53 percent) students passed the exams; 73809 are males and 65609 are females. Girls have excelled again with pass percentage of 57 against 49 percent of boys. The examinations was conducted at 1316 centres established across the soft and hard zone areas identified in both the UTs.

Expressing his satisfaction over the entire examination process of Class 11th, Chairperson, JKBOSE, Dr Parikshat Singh Manhas expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha; Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Principal Secretary Education, Alok Kumar for great guidance and support throughout the conduct of examination for proper implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar.