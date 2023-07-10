JKBOSE declares result of class 11th, girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 57

Srinagar, July 10: J&K Board of School Education has successfully concluded the implementation of the maiden Uniform Academic Calendar 2022-23 with declaration of result for 11th class, session annual regular.

In total, 139431 students were enrolled for class 11th in the UTs of J&K, and Ladakh, out of which 73471 (53%) students passed the exams; 73809 are males and 65609 are females. Girls have excelled again with pass percentage of 57 against 49% of boys. The exam was conducted at 1316 centres established across the soft and hard zone areas identified in both the UTs.

Expressing his satisfaction over the entire examination process of Class 11th, Chairperson, JKBOSE, Dr. Parikshat Singh Manhas expressed gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha; Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Principal Secretary Education, Alok Kumar for great guidance and support throughout the conduct of examination for proper implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar.

He also congratulated all the stakeholders and expressed gratitude to the entire divisional and district level administrative machinery, National Informatics Centre, India Posts, whole team of the officers and officials of JKBOSE and all other people who have directly or indirectly contributed towards the success of this vision of government by which all the students of two UTs were brought together in the same academic session and their result has been declared successfully.

The Chairman said, “ It takes a lot of effort to implement a new policy and Uniform Academic Calendar2022-23 is no exception. The vastness, climatic and topographical challenges posed for the conduct of examination in both the UTs was an uphill task but with the active cooperation of every stakeholder, the academic session 2022-23 has successfully concluded”.

The JKBOSE spokesman further said that re-appear/fail students are informed that in terms of Govt. Order no 119-Edu of 2017 dated 15-03-2017 (restructuring of examination system) read with BOSE Notification No F(Acad-C) Adms/XI-XII/18 dated 24-09-2018 along with another notification No. F(JSE/RR/Prov/12th)22 dated 03-08-2022, they can continue their studies in Class XII on provisional basis till the result of their Biannual examination 2023 is declared.