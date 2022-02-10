JKBOSE disputes allegation about ‘unfair’ 30% syllabus concession in Class 12 exam

A group of students who were declared unsuccessful by the Board in the recent declared class 12th examination accused authorities of ‘unfair evaluation’, alleging that they have not been granted the 30% relaxation while evaluating their answer scripts.

“Allegations by some candidates who have scored less than 30% marks regarding stripping off the concession announced by BOSE is mere concoction of confusion and bad rumors,” news agency GNS quoted Joint Secretary BOSE, Aijaz Ahmad Hakak as saying.

Hakak said the marks indicated on marks certificates and shown on Internet are derived after the application of all the relaxation measures and criteria. "What the candidates allege is mere fancy and whimsical,” he said.